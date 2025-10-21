Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean Sea, 13th storm of the season

The Brief Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean Sea. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of Haiti and a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Jamaica. Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.



What used to be Invest 98L has developed into Tropical Storm Melissa in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to be a slow-mover in the central Caribbean Sea. By the end of this week, this could become a dangerous storm for countries from Jamaica to Haiti to the Dominican Republic.

Slower storms tend to produce heavier rainfall, so when you combine that and the mountainous terrain, flash flooding will be possible. Winds could also reach hurricane strength, but rain should be the main threat.

Where is Tropical Storm Melissa?

Melissa is currently located about 200 miles South of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It is moving West at 14 mph.

It is expected to approach the southwest portion of Haiti and Jamaica later this week, according to NHC.

Will Tropical Storm Melissa impact Texas?

The storm is no threat at all to Texas.

Watches in effect for Tropical Storm Melissa

The National Hurricane Center reports a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the southern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince.

Jamaica's government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the island.

Tropical Storm Melissa rainfall impact

Heavy rainfall of five to 10 inches is expected through Friday for Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Puerto Rico and Jamaica's rainfall amount is expected to be one to three inches through Friday.

Flash floods and mudslides are possible.