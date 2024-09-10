Tropical Storm Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana.

The storm is expected to reach sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

The category rating comes from the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranks a hurricane 1-5 based on its sustained wind speed. On the scale, a 5 is the highest.

A hurricane is considered Category 1 if it has sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour and a Category 2 is from 96 to 110 miles per hour.

Hurricanes are not considered to be "major hurricanes" until they reach Category 3, but Category 1 and 2 hurricanes are still very serious and have led to devastation in the past.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas earlier this year as a Category 1.

The National Weather Service says the winds from a Category 1 hurricane could damage roofs and cause branches of trees to snap and cause some shallow-rooted trees to fall.

Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana in 2021, was a Category 4. Hurricane Katrina was a Category 3 hurricane when in made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Category 1: 74-95 mph

Category 2: 96-110 mph

Category 3: 111-129 mph

Category 4: 130-156 mph

Category 5: 157 mph or higher

