One person is dead and 10 others are hospitalized after overnight severe weather in a coastal Texas community, officials say.

Officials with the City of Port Isabel, located at the southern tip of Texas, say an apparent tornado caused extensive damage in the neighboring community of Laguna Heights.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST HOUSTON WEATHER

The National Weather Service says the severe weather moved through the area around 4 a.m. Saturday and they are sending a survey team to the area to determine if a tornado did in fact occur.

City officials initially said there were two fatalities, but later updated the information to say one person was confirmed dead.

At 9 a.m., Port Isabel officials said search and rescue efforts were ongoing. Buildings and power lines sustained damage, leading to power outages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

Highway 100 at FM 510 was shutdown, but one lane reopened around 11:30 a.m. Those trying to get to Port Isabel or leave the area can also use Highway 48 from Brownsville.

A shelter has been established at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center.

The NWS says a moderate risk of heavy rainfall is still expected Saturday in the area as well as several other neighboring counties.