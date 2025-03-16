Houston weather: Dry Sunday; great St. Patrick's forecast

The Brief Nice End To The Weekend Dry For St. Patrick's Day Tree Pollen Count Remains High



Breezy and cool the rest of the weekend

What we know:

Dry air will dominate Southeast Texas on Sunday. You can expect clear skies with much calmer winds.

Highs today will briefly peak in the upper-70s before we are back to the low-80s this upcoming week.

Fantastic looking forecast

What's next:

St. Patrick's Day is Monday and temperatures return to the 80s with clear skies.

It will be hard to complain about the forecast for the week as the weather looks great!

Isolated chances for rain on Wednesday as another weak front moves across the Houston area. That front once again brings drier and cooler days for the end of the week.

Allergy season continues

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.

