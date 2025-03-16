Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Dry Sunday; great St. Patrick's forecast

By
Published  March 16, 2025 10:41am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Your March 16 morning forecast

Not quite as warm today, but still a nice next few days expected in this week's forecast.

The Brief

    • Nice End To The Weekend
    • Dry For St. Patrick's Day
    • Tree Pollen Count Remains High

Breezy and cool the rest of the weekend

What we know:

HOUSTON - Dry air will dominate Southeast Texas on Sunday. You can expect clear skies with much calmer winds. 

Highs today will briefly peak in the upper-70s before we are back to the low-80s this upcoming week.

Fantastic looking forecast

What's next:

St. Patrick's Day is Monday and temperatures return to the 80s with clear skies. 

It will be hard to complain about the forecast for the week as the weather looks great! 

Isolated chances for rain on Wednesday as another weak front moves across the Houston area. That front once again brings drier and cooler days for the end of the week.

Allergy season continues

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather