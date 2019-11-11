Sleet, flurries possible as cold front blows into Houston

Houston, get ready for the coldest air we've seen this season!

The cold front pushing through Texas is expected to bring Houston's 70-degree temperatures down by 30 degrees late Monday night. Strong winds and some scattered showers will accompany the colder temperatures that are expected between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As temperatures fall overnight tonight, there is a slight chance that light rain could briefly switch to sleet or ice pellets early Tuesday morning. At the very least it’s going to be windy, wet and cold.

We are not expecting any major impacts if the sleet does fall, most of the surfaces will be too warm, but using caution on bridges and elevated surfaces in our northern counties would be a good idea.

A freeze or hard freeze warning may be issued for portions of the Houston viewing area as early as Tuesday. But the coldest temperatures will be felt on Wednesday morning when drier air moves in removing any chances for rain.

This is the first potentially freezing weather we have seen this season. ReadyHarris is asking residents to take time now to prepare their vehicles and homes for the winter weather season. At home, remember to protect the “Four Ps”: People, pets, pipes, and plants.



People:

Keep warm and stay inside, if possible. Have extra blankets on hand.

If you need to go out, dress in layers and wear hats, gloves and a coat.

Check on family and neighbors, especially those who may need extra help.

If your home becomes too cold, or you lose power, consider going to a library or mall to warm up.

Observe heater safety: Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water. Keep heat sources at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes. Never leave children unattended near a space heater.

Protect yourself from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing a battery-operated CO detector.

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices indoors.

Pets:

Bring pets inside and move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas.

Have food, water and a warm place for animals to rest.

Pipes:

Disconnect outdoor hoses, drain and store in a protected area.

Wrap exposed faucets and pipes, especially those outside the house or in unheated crawl spaces, attics, garages and other areas.

Plants: