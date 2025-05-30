Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harris, Fort Bend County, more

The Brief Heavy rain is moving across a portion of the Houston area. The National Weather Service has issued alerts for some counties.



Heavy rain has begun falling southwest of the Houston-area, causing weather alerts to be put into effect for the area.

Active weather alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Bend County until 11:15 a.m. Friday.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Galveston County, Brazoria County and Harris County until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Why you should care:

Due to the weather, there is a chance of 60 mph wind gusts. Residents should expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Friday's weather forecast

A weak cold front will drop into the area bringing brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning this morning. A few more storms may fire up near the front Friday afternoon and evening.

What's next:

On Friday, high temperatures will get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with even lower rain chances. Look for around a 10% chance for rain Saturday with a 30% chance for Sunday.