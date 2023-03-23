article

A storm system that produced a rare tornado near Los Angeles Wednesday will be bringing the Houston-area some weather changes for the end of the work week on Friday.

Expect just some spotty rain in the morning with mild temperatures in the 70s.

But by the afternoon, the atmosphere will get a bit more unstable and a few strong, possibly severe storms could pop up in our area.

The main threat here will be one or two strong wind gusts over 50 mph, hail around quarter size and a few heavy downpours.

Our window for severe weather will be a small one with the best chance for storms between 1-5 p.m. Friday. Tornado threat is pretty low here, but a significant tornado outbreak is possible NE of our area across parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Friday evening into Friday night.

After storms quickly exit our area Friday evening, they will get much stronger and will likely start to rotate as they move into a more unstable atmosphere. A few larger, long-track tornadoes are expected.

Stay alert if you have to travel northeast of the Houston area Friday night!

The first half of the weekend is looking warm but fantastic with plenty of sunshine. Storms are set to return on Sunday, so that may cause a few issues for outdoor plans. Overall, a warm pattern will be in place over the next several days leading up to the Astros Opening Day next Thursday.