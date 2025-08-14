The Brief The chances of development for a tropical wave in the Gulf has increased to 40% over the next two days. It could become a tropical depression before moving inland over northeastern Mexico or South Texas by late Friday. It could help increase rain chances for Houston.



The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of development for a tropical wave – labeled Invest 98L – in the Gulf.

While it is expected to have a minimal impact on the Houston area, it could help increase our rain chances.

Medium chance of development

By the numbers:

The National Hurricane Center now gives the area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche a medium 40% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance over the next seven days.

Timeline:

According to the National Hurricane Center, the low is expected to move west-northwest across the Gulf over the next day or so. It could become a tropical depression before moving inland over northeastern Mexico or South Texas by late Friday. Moving on land will end its chances for tropical development.

Impacts:

Northeastern Mexico and South Texas could see heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Will Houston be impacted?

Local perspective:

At this point, the system is expected to remain weak and have minimal impacts on the Houston area.

However, it could help to enhance our rain chances Friday and Saturday morning while giving us an increased risk for rip currents.

We are under a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding on Friday, mainly from Houston to the coast. Stay alert and stay tuned for updates.