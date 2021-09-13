Tropical Storm Nicholas: High water locations on Houston-area roadways

Tropical Storm Nicholas is bringing very heavy rain to southeast Texas beginning midday Monday extending through the night and into early Tuesday.

THE LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS

Flash flooding is a serious threat so drivers should use extreme caution on the roadways, especially at night.

Local authorities are asking the public to stay home and avoid driving, if possible.

Houston TranStar is already reporting the following high water locations:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening with 8 to 16 inches of rain or more will be possible starting Monday evening.

GOOD INFO: What to do if your car takes in water

The Houston Fire Department is sharing the following tips to drivers to be prepared and avoid high water on road ways:

If the water is moving rapidly, your car, truck, or SUV can be swept off a roadway or a bridge.

If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and move to higher ground.

Rapidly rising water may engulf a vehicle and be swept away by as little as 24 inches of water.

HFD also reminds everyone to have an emergency supply kit ready that includes food, batteries, medication and personal items.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS IN YOUR AREA

For help and information on preparing for disasters, visit HoustonOEM.org.

Advertisement

Residents can report road debris such and downed trees to 311, which will remain fully functional to ensure continuity of service throughout the storm.