Houston weather: Hit-and-miss weekend rain

The Brief Storms Winding Down This Evening Hit-and-miss rain this weekend Drier and warmer early next week



Rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday and Sunday, but this is not a washout.

Downpours decreasing

Warm, humid air is in place across Southeast Texas today, and showers and storms have been more numerous through the late morning and afternoon hours.

These downpours will certainly help with the drought. But as always, be careful during the evening rush and watch out for any ponding of water or flooded streets.

Look for showers and storms to wind down as we head towards sunset with partly cloudy and muggy conditions lasting through the night.

Hit-and-miss rain this weekend

Rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday and Sunday, but this is not a washout.

Expect off-and-on showers and a few storms, with dry breaks in between and coverage varying from place to place.

Temperatures remain near average during the afternoon, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows near 70.

Warmer next week with isolated storms

By Monday, rain chances decrease, and the pattern settles down.

Expect a return to warmer temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds and fewer interruptions from rain early next week.

Storms will mainly be isolated, but the one or two that develop could be on the strong side, so keep checking back for updates.