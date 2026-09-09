Houston weather: Storms develop Wednesday, daily rain chances

The Brief Steamy with scattered storms today Daily storms continue through the weekend Unusually quiet hurricane season continues



The Houston-area will some scattered rain throughout the area Wednesday with warm temperatures to accompany it.

Storms in the forecast

It will be steamy today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with locally heavy rain in stronger storms.

Unsettled weather ahead

A daily round of showers and storms is expected through the weekend. Rain coverage will vary each day, so any location could pick up a locally heavy downpour.

A rarely quiet Atlantic

The Atlantic has yet to produce a hurricane this season. With none on the immediate horizon, this may be one of the slowest years for hurricanes on record.