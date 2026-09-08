Who killed Braylen Ezell? Houston family wants answers after teen killed

The Brief A Houston family is fighting for justice nearly a year after 17-year-old Braylen Ezell was stabbed to death in Bridgeland. Ezell's murder remains unsolved. So far, no arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to make a renewed push for tips.



A Houston family is fighting for justice nearly a year after 17-year-old Braylen Ezell was stabbed to death in Bridgeland.

Ezell was a student at Langham Creek High School. His murder remains unsolved. So far, no arrests have been made.

Seeking justice for Braylen Ezell

What we know:

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office plan to hold a news conference.

Investigators and Crime Stoppers are making a renewed push for tips and asking the public to come forward with any information that could help solve Ezell’s murder and bring his family justice.

What happened to Braylen Ezell?

The backstory:

On Sept. 13, 2025, Ezell attended a house party. Later that night, his family says he went to a friend’s house along Trinity Star Drive in Bridgeland.

According to his family, a group of people showed up, and a fight broke out. Family members say the incident was captured on cell phone video.

Ezell and another teenager were stabbed and rushed to the hospital. Ezell did not survive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide.

Family continues fight for justice

Ezell's family says he had his whole life ahead of him, and they are continuing to push for answers.

"Braylen, he was awesome. He was the glue to our family," his sister, Jayla Ezell, said. "We’re continuing to fight for him and get his story out there."

Jayla said the family wants those responsible held accountable and hopes renewed attention on the case will encourage someone to come forward. "We’re never gonna stop fighting for him and speaking his name and putting his story out there," she said.

Braylen’s family plans to attend Tuesday’s news conference.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Investigators are urging anyone with information about Braylen’s death to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.