Tropical Storm Isaias develops in the Gulf, will Houston-area be impacted?

The Brief Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf, hurricane by tomorrow Nice, sunny pattern continues with highs near 90 Minor coastal effects from Isaias Thursday-Saturday



There is a chance we could see the first hurricane develop in the Gulf this season with Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias forms

T.D. #9 became Tropical Storm Isaias early this morning with 40 mph winds, but rapid strengthening is expected with a major hurricane possible by Friday. Landfall looks like late Friday into early Saturday between Biloxi, MS and Panama City, FL.

Nice pattern continues

Our nice weather pattern holds today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s each day this week. High pressure keeps highs near 90 through the weekend with drier, pleasant air keeping humidity in check.

Effects of Isaias locally

Rain chances tick up a little along the coast late Friday into Saturday as Isaias heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Possible effects to the Texas coastline should be minor and mostly involve larger waves at our beaches Thursday through Saturday.