Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Isaias develops in the Gulf, will Houston-area be impacted?

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 7, 2026 8:05 AM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 8:05 AM CDT
Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf, expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias officially formed early Wednesday morning and is expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season this year. There are some possible impacts on the Texas coastline but they should be minor.

The Brief

    • Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf, hurricane by tomorrow
    • Nice, sunny pattern continues with highs near 90
    • Minor coastal effects from Isaias Thursday-Saturday

HOUSTON - There is a chance we could see the first hurricane develop in the Gulf this season with Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias forms

T.D. #9 became Tropical Storm Isaias early this morning with 40 mph winds, but rapid strengthening is expected with a major hurricane possible by Friday. Landfall looks like late Friday into early Saturday between Biloxi, MS and Panama City, FL.

Houston weather: Watching Tropical Depression 9 strengthen in the Gulf
Houston weather: Watching Tropical Depression 9 strengthen in the Gulf

Houston weather: Watching Tropical Depression 9 strengthen in the Gulf

Local weather in the Houston-area looks warm and pleasant for Wednesday. Outside of that, we are watching Tropical Depression 9 in the Gulf as it continues to strengthen and drift to the Gulf Coast.

Nice pattern continues

Our nice weather pattern holds today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s each day this week. High pressure keeps highs near 90 through the weekend with drier, pleasant air keeping humidity in check.

Effects of Isaias locally

Rain chances tick up a little along the coast late Friday into Saturday as Isaias heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Possible effects to the Texas coastline should be minor and mostly involve larger waves at our beaches Thursday through Saturday.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

WeatherTop Stories