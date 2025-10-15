Houston weather: Very warm Wednesday ahead, rain chances increase Friday

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Again Today Fire Danger and Intensifying Drought Humidity increases slightly tomorrow, showers late this week



Prepare for another sunny and dry afternoon for Wednesday as highs reach 90s. Humidity will begin to increase tomorrow along with rain chances. The highest chance of showers will be on Friday.

Beautiful pattern continues

Today will be another exceptionally warm and sunny day across the Houston-area, continuing a trend of well-above-average October temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees, making it feel more like late summer than mid-fall.

Burn bans in place

The persistent dry pattern and high temperatures have elevated the fire danger, prompting burn bans for many counties.

This high-risk scenario means that any sparks or uncontrolled flames could quickly escalate into a serious situation if anyone were to spark a grass or forest fire.

Some changes on the way

A slight shift in the air mass begins tomorrow, bringing in a noticeable bump in moisture from the Gulf. This increase in humidity will precede the long-awaited return of rain, which develop late this week. Expect the chance for scattered showers and storms to rise on Friday and continue into the weekend, providing the best opportunity for rainfall this month.