Houston weather: Hot & hazy Wednesday, ozone alert in effect

The Brief Hot & Hazy Start to October Above Average Temps for Several Days Two Tropical Systems in the Atlantic



The grass is getting pretty dry outside due to the lack of rain in certain areas from September. We're expecting to hear more about that on Thursday. Until then, we're enjoying a nice Wednesday morning with a hot afternoon to kick off October. Rain will return as we enter the weekend and early next week.

Unseasonably warm with haze

An ozone alert is in effect again today, but levels really did not get as high as predicted yesterday. Still, be cautious if you are very sensitive to changes in air quality.

We also have high levels of ragweed pollen and mold spores again. High temperatures will once again head into the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow - roughly 5 to 7 degrees above average.

Rain chance gradually increases

Other than an occasional shower, the chance for rain will remain very low through at least Saturday. By Sunday and especially Monday, some moisture from the Gulf might get steered in our direction, so it makes sense that some showers or possible storms will return to the forecast, at least the widely scattered variety of rain.

Imelda and Humberto moving away

Hurricane Humberto will merge with a cold front today, so while it will still have hurricane-force winds, it won't be a tropical system anymore — it is not making a direct impact on land.

Hurricane Imelda is moving away from the US East Coast and headed toward Bermuda.

There are no other short-term threats from the tropics. In the Gulf, it's not impossible for a weak are of low pressure to form over the next five days or so and some related showers could move toward Texas, but for now it does not look like a big concern.