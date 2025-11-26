Houston weather: Cool, dry Wednesday; Thanksgiving Day forecast

The Brief Beautiful, cool and dry Thanksgiving. Colder nights continue through the end of the week. Heavy rain and storms possible Saturday,



Things are a little on the cooler side this morning, the day before Thanksgiving. It'll be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with highs near 70.

Terrific today, Thanksgiving Day, and Black Friday

Clear, crisp, and dry conditions settle in for today through Friday. Thanksgiving Day brings sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 60s. Friday should be similar, but with increasing clouds late in the day. Enjoy!

Chilly weather ahead

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s each night through Friday, with crisp mornings and cool evenings. Keep a jacket handy for early outings or late-night returns.

Weekend storm risk

Moisture returns Saturday as a disturbance approaches, bringing the chance for heavier rain or thunderstorms. Storm chances may linger into Sunday, with some uncertainty on timing and intensity, but mostly likely we'll see storms late Saturday, then clearing Sunday, then colder rain for Monday and Tuesday.

Tornado survey update

The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes from Monday — an EF-1 near Riata Ranch and a stronger EF-2 in the Klein area — both producing damage but no injuries.