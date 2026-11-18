The Brief Another Cool Night, Nice Afternoon Fall-like Weather Through The Week Storms Possible Early Thanksgiving Week



It's mid-week, and we're seeing another cool morning with a warm afternoon for Wednesday. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, there is a chance for storms the first couple of days.

Warmer Wednesday

Wake up temperatures across Southeast Texas are in the 40s/50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A beautiful stretch

Dry weather and passing clouds continue through the work week, with cool mornings and mild afternoons warming into the 70s. We'll actually climb to near 80 late in the week.

Thanksgiving outlook

Showers and storms are possible early next week. They should move through ahead of another cold front on Tuesday. Behind this front, it looks like a decent Thanksgiving, with highs in the 60s and mostly dry skies. A friendly reminder, we are more than a week away, so the forecast may change as we get closer. Right now, Tuesday looks like the rainiest day. Another round of storms will be possible across the country over your Thanksgiving weekend.