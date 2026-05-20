The Brief Morning downpours, then a quieter afternoon Scattered storms continue tomorrow and Friday Flooding concerns increase for Memorial Day weekend



Thunderstorms developed late Tuesday evening and rainy conditions will stick around for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 a.m including Brazoria and Galveston counties. This means flooding could be expected due to the excessive rainfall.

See the radar in the video player below.

Improving this afternoon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through Southeast Texas early today with 1-2 inches in Houston, but up to 5 inches in coastal Brazoria County.

Storm coverage will decrease this afternoon, although a few isolated showers may still develop.

Scattered storms continue

Additional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow and Friday as deep Gulf moisture remains in place. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but exact timing is tricky because each round is based on small, fast-moving disturbances.

We’ll likely get one per day for Thursday and Friday.

Flooding concerns this weekend

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region. Flooding concerns may increase, especially if an expected upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas. That would place Houston in a favorable environment for heavier rain.