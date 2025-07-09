Houston weather: More showers expected Wednesday, muggy in the 90s

The Brief Low Flood Threat in Hill Country Daily Round of Storms for Houston Area Tropics Quiet for Now



Here in Southeast Texas, it will be muggy again with another round of storms, some possibly heavy downpours. As for the temperature, we're looking at the low-90s.

Shower chances for Central Texas

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined a 1/4 risk for isolated flooding across Central Texas. Scattered downpours will continue through this evening for parts of the Texas Hill Country that have been ravaged by extreme flooding over the holiday weekend.

Rivers are now well within their banks and, in fact, most are close to the pre-flood levels, but any more intense rainfall could cause levels to rise again.

Humid, unsettled pattern here

Summer downpours have popped up in the greater Houston area today and will likely return tomorrow. Individual storms could drop a quick 1-3" of rain. Widespread flooding is not expected, but isolated street flooding is possible.

Please be careful and avoid any flooded areas. Late this week, the coverage of rain will decrease Friday, but scattered storms move back in this weekend.

No tropical threats for now

Thanks to Saharan Dust, skies remain quiet across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf. Nothing else urgent is brewing in the tropics as of today and models aren't showing threats for Texas over the next several days.

Keep checking in with FOX Local for our daily tropical updates at 4 p.m.