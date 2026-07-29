Houston weather: Heat wave continues Wednesday, rain chances increase next week

The Brief Heat wave continues with an isolated storm possible today Upper 90s to near 100 through the weekend Rain chances gradually increase this weekend into early next week



It's going to be another extremely hot day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Heat holds firm

Another steamy afternoon is ahead with highs in the upper 90s. Most neighborhoods stay rain-free, but an isolated pop-up storm cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures flirt with 100

The hottest stretch continues through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will remain well into the triple digits.

A few more storms ahead

Moisture begins to increase this weekend, bringing a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon storms through early next week.

Rain coverage will remain limited, but a few neighborhoods could get temporary relief from the heat.