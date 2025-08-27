Houston weather: Scattered rain for Wednesday, highs in 90s

The Brief Morning rain and spotty late-day storms Hot and humid Thursday and Friday Storms arrive for start of Labor Day Weekend



Showers could be seen early Wednesday morning, mostly near the coast and east of Houston. As the day moves into the afternoon, weather turns muggy with scattered afternoon rain and temperatures highs in the mid 90s.

High moisture today

Rain got an early start today with spotty downpours for the morning commute. Models are mixed, but are mostly showing less rain by this afternoon.

We still recommend staying weather aware this afternoon as there will be plenty of moisture and enough heat to support scattered storms again.

Summer heat Thursday, Friday

Isolated showers and a few storms are possible on Thursday, but fewer than we saw earlier this week. Even with scattered showers on Friday, highs are still expected to reach the mid to upper 90s both days.

Stormy Saturday, nicer by Monday

A "cold" front will approach and stall over our area on Saturday, so rain looks likely along with a few heavy downpours.

Sunday could also bring scattered storms, but Labor Day Monday is looking nice for now with sunshine and lower humidity.