Houston weather: Warm, pleasant Wednesday in low 80s with slight breeze

The Brief "Chamber of Commerce" Weather Pleasant Mornings, Warmer Days Muggy Air Next Week



Clear skies and cool temps Wednesday morning, then sunny with highs in the 80s. Winds are returning from the South bringing a breeze of about 10 miles per hour.

Quiet weather pattern continues

High pressure and dry air will keep our weather nearly perfect again today. A southern breeze will return, so overnight low temperatures won't be quite as cool over the next few days, but still pretty nice.

Our daily high temperatures will also get warmer - back in the middle 80s for a few days with some upper 80s expected by Sunday and Monday.

A couple of issues to be aware of include rising levels of grass pollen and some elevated ozone during the day which can affect some people with sensitive lungs.

Looking ahead for Easter weekend

Rain could return in the days leading up to Easter, but it's a bit far off to be confident as to the exact timing.

Between the Euro and GFS computer models, we'll watch for a round of showers and storms sometime on Friday, Saturday or possibly Easter Sunday.