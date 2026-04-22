Houston weather: Scattered storms Wednesday, muggy weekend ahead

The Brief Scattered Downpours Possible Today Warming Trend Begins Muggy Weekend Ahead



There will still be some rain clouds in the sky for Wednesday, but not as bad as the day before.

Spotty heavy storms today

Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across Southeast Texas by late morning. Activity will be hit-or-miss, but brief downpours and lightning are likely and a few storms could dump 3" of rain quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Temperatures trending up

A warming trend gets underway as we head into the end of the work week. Highs climb into the mid 80s with increasing humidity. Rain chances decrease, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Muggy weekend setup

The weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low overall, but a few isolated showers or storms may develop in the afternoon heat.