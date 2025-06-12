Houston weather: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harris, Liberty County

A Flash Flood warning is in effect as strong storms roll through the Houston-area Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reports Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties are under a Flash Flood warning until 7:30 a.m.

Locations that may see flooding are Northern Pasadena, Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, western Mont Belvieu, Morgan`s Point, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, Lake Houston, Houston Ship Channel, eastern Atascocita and Northshore.

As a precaution, if you see flooded roads, turn around, don`t drown.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The Source: The National Weather Service website.



