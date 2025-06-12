Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:18 AM CDT until THU 10:30 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Houston County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Wharton County, Washington County, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:58 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Montgomery County, Grimes County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:40 AM CDT until THU 8:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Matagorda County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Inland Harris County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Chambers County

Houston weather: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harris, Liberty County

By
Published  June 12, 2025 5:55am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A Flash Flood warning is in effect as strong storms roll through the Houston-area Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reports Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties are under a Flash Flood warning until 7:30 a.m.

Locations that may see flooding are Northern Pasadena, Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, western Mont Belvieu, Morgan`s Point, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, Lake Houston, Houston Ship Channel, eastern Atascocita and Northshore.

As a precaution, if you see flooded roads, turn around, don`t drown.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The Source: The National Weather Service website.


 

Weather