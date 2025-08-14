Houston weather: Possible storms due to Gulf Low
HOUSTON - Another hot day is on the way for Houston on Friday. However, we're keeping a close eye on the Gulf as an area of low pressure is getting a bit stronger.
GULF LOW HEADS TOWARD SOUTH TEXAS
Things are getting interesting. An area of low pressure in the southern Gulf seems to be getting a bit stronger this afternoon, and the Hurricane Center has upgraded its chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm to 40%. It might be raised more this evening if it keeps flaring up the way it has been today.
The center of the system is likely to head toward the Rio Grande in deep south Texas, but I think we'll have a good chance for storms, with a few heavy ones both Friday and Saturday. Flooding will be more probable in South Texas, but just stay weather-aware over the next day or two for changes.
ERIN GETTING STRONGER IN ATLANTIC OCEAN
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Erin is set to become a hurricane by tomorrow and could become a major hurricane this weekend or sooner. It will stay north of the Caribbean and mainly pose a risk to Bermuda while bring larger waves to the beaches from Florida to New England.
HOT, UNSETTLED PATTERN
Other than the tropical system, our overall weather pattern looks familiar with a daily round of scattered storms and humid highs in the mid 90s.
The Source: Information above from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority team.