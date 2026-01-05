Houston weather: Warmer temperatures on the way

The Brief Mild mornings with patchy fog Record high temperatures return Late week cold front



The brief cool down over the weekend is over and much warmer temps are heading into southeast Texas.



SPRING TEMPS ARE BACK

The high pressure, that gave us a beautiful Sunday, shifts eastward and southerly winds will return, driving up humidity levels and pushing afternoon highs about 80 degrees. This begins a stretch of spring-like weather with patchy morning fog and possible record highs in the afternoons.

RECORD HIGHS AHEAD

The main story for the mid-week will be the record or near record warmth. Forecast models suggest temperatures could soar into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, driven by sunshine and southwest breezes. Record highs are only 80 on Tuesday, 81 Wednesday and 79 Thursday, so they are all in jeopardy. Morning lows will also be mild in the mid 60s.

COLD FRONT, THEN CHILLY

By Friday, an approaching upper-level low and its associated cold front will finally break the warm spell. Increasing moisture from the Gulf will bring a good chance of showers and storms ahead of the front. Expect a breezy, rainy Friday followed by a return to more typical January temps with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Plan for a chilly, but not frigid, start to the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.