The Brief Warm and dry Saturday Fronts Sunday and Tuesday Cooler weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday



Warm and dry Saturday: Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s in Houston with no rain expected. Humidity is expected to increase just a bit.

Passing fronts Sunday, Tuesday

Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front.

Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.

Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!

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