Houston weather: Warm Saturday; few showers before Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Warm and dry Saturday: Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s in Houston with no rain expected. Humidity is expected to increase just a bit.
Passing fronts Sunday, Tuesday
Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front.
Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.
Cooler holiday week
Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.
Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!
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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority