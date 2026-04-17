Houston weather: Warm Friday, then heavy weekend rain

The Brief Mild & Breezy Today with Limited Rain Heavy Rain Late Saturday Into Sunday Cooler, Cloudy Pattern Settles In After Front



A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances Saturday with the highest likelihood for more widespread storms Saturday night into early Sunday.

Mild and breezy today

Southeast Texas stays warm, humid, and breezy again today with highs in the 80s and south winds around 10–20 mph with higher gusts.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but rain chances remain low. Overall, similar to the last couple of days.

Heavy rain late Saturday into Sunday

Periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 2–3 will lead to a risk of minor flooding, especially after midnight Saturday into the very early morning hours Sunday.

Model trends continue to support the heaviest rain occurring overnight and ending by 7am Sunday.

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Cooler, cloudy pattern follows

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 70s with more clouds and a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Some lingering showers remain into Sunday and early next week, but the overall trend is cooler and more stable. This pattern keeps skies mostly cloudy at times before gradual warming returns later next week.