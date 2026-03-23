Houston weather: Unseasonably warm weather to continue on Tuesday
HOUSTON - The warm weather will remain in the Houston-area for your Tuesday.
ANOTHER WARM, PLEASANT DAY
Southeast Texas sees more warm weather Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. There will also be some patchy areas of dense fog, especially closer to the coast. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with mild mornings giving way to a warm afternoons and no major weather concerns.
WARM WEEK WITH ONLY ISOLATED RAIN
The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to
time. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.
COOLER WITH LIGHT RAIN THIS WEEKEND
A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for isolated showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible as temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority