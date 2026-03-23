Houston weather: Unseasonably warm weather to continue on Tuesday

The Brief Unseasonably warm weather Warm and rain-free through the week Slightly cooler this weekend



The warm weather will remain in the Houston-area for your Tuesday.

ANOTHER WARM, PLEASANT DAY

Southeast Texas sees more warm weather Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. There will also be some patchy areas of dense fog, especially closer to the coast. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with mild mornings giving way to a warm afternoons and no major weather concerns.

WARM WEEK WITH ONLY ISOLATED RAIN

The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to

time. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.

COOLER WITH LIGHT RAIN THIS WEEKEND

A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for isolated showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible as temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels.