Houston weather: Hot Tuesday with possibility of storms, increasing ran chances

The Brief Hot and humid with a few storms today Rain chances rise Wednesday and stay elevated Tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic



Prepare for the humidity in the Houston-area Tuesday along with the chance of triple-digit heat index values.

Steamy Tuesday

It will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near 105 and possibly as high as 110. A few showers and storms are possible, mostly this afternoon.

Wetter pattern ahead

Tropical moisture returns Wednesday, increasing rain and storm coverage across Houston and Southeast Texas. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain, with daily showers and storms continuing through the weekend.

No tropical threats

The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet with only five names storms so far this year all being small and short-lived tropical storms. No hurricanes have formed and the National Hurricane Center does not expect tropical cyclone formation during the next seven days.