Houston weather: Hot Tuesday with possibility of storms, increasing ran chances
HOUSTON - Prepare for the humidity in the Houston-area Tuesday along with the chance of triple-digit heat index values.
Steamy Tuesday
It will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near 105 and possibly as high as 110. A few showers and storms are possible, mostly this afternoon.
Wetter pattern ahead
Tropical moisture returns Wednesday, increasing rain and storm coverage across Houston and Southeast Texas. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain, with daily showers and storms continuing through the weekend.
No tropical threats
The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet with only five names storms so far this year all being small and short-lived tropical storms. No hurricanes have formed and the National Hurricane Center does not expect tropical cyclone formation during the next seven days.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority