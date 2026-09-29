Houston weather: Breezy Tuesday with highs in 90s, storms expected Wednesday

The Brief Warm and breezy weather today Scattered storms return tomorrow High flood risk across parts of Texas this week



If you're heading outside on Tuesday, prepare for warm temperatures along with a nice breeze.

Breezy Tuesday

Tuesday will be warm and breezy across the Houston area, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds will run 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts possible. A few showers or storms may develop, but widespread rain is not expected.

Storms Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Wednesday as deeper Gulf moisture moves in and a slow-moving disturbance approaches. Rain chances will remain elevated through the end of the week.

Texas flooding threat

The greatest flooding risk this week will extend across parts of Texas, especially the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor from San Antonio and Austin toward Dallas. Several rounds of heavy rain could produce flash flooding, with additional impacts possible across North Texas and the Houston area.