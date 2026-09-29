Houston weather: Breezy Tuesday with highs in 90s, storms expected Wednesday
HOUSTON - If you're heading outside on Tuesday, prepare for warm temperatures along with a nice breeze.
Breezy Tuesday
Tuesday will be warm and breezy across the Houston area, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds will run 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts possible. A few showers or storms may develop, but widespread rain is not expected.
Storms Wednesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Wednesday as deeper Gulf moisture moves in and a slow-moving disturbance approaches. Rain chances will remain elevated through the end of the week.
Texas flooding threat
The greatest flooding risk this week will extend across parts of Texas, especially the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor from San Antonio and Austin toward Dallas. Several rounds of heavy rain could produce flash flooding, with additional impacts possible across North Texas and the Houston area.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.