Houston weather: Sunny, hot weather to kick off first day of fall Tuesday

The Brief More heat for the first day of fall Sunshine ahead with lower humidity Historic lull continues in the Atlantic



In classic Houston weather fashion, it's officially fall, but it doesn't feel like it due to the heat.

Summer-like start to fall

The first day of fall feels more like summer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, but most areas stay rain-free.

Sunny and slightly less humid

Lots of sunshine is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures ease slightly into the low to mid 90s, while drier air brings lower humidity and heat index values below 100° by late week.

Historic tropical lull

The Atlantic’s historic lull continues, with no new tropical threats expected for Texas or the Gulf Coast. Fay is weakening over the open Atlantic and poses no threat to land.