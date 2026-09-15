Houston weather: Heat advisory remains for Tuesday, storm chances this week

The Brief Heat Advisory with near-record highs Staying hot with the best storm chance Thursday Slightly less humid this weekend



Another hot day for the Houston-area with the chance of us hitting near-record highs.

Dangerous heat today

A Heat Advisory remains in effect today as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s, near record levels. Heat index values could approach 105–110° during the afternoon.

Thursday brings storms

It stays hot tomorrow with only isolated storms, but Thursday brings the week’s best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as moisture increases and a weak area of low pressure moves ashore from the Gulf.

Weekend heat eases slightly

The weekend remains hot, but slightly less humid air should make conditions more comfortable. Rain chances trend lower, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s.