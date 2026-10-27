Houston weather: Pleasant Tuesday in the 80s, midweek rain chances

The Brief A Few Showers Return Today Spotty Showers Tomorrow Watching Halloween Weekend



Tuesday is expected to be pleasantly warm and there is a chance of isolated showers, not only today, but over the next couple of days.

A few showers possible

We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable today, with highs in the low to mid 80s and a few showers returning. Ragweed and elm tree pollen continue to run high.

Isolated showers midweek

We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Watching Halloween weekend

A plume of moisture will bring at least scattered showers and storms Friday and into Halloween morning, though most of the rain could be gone by Saturday night. It is too early to be sure, but the models are trending toward rain moving out just in time for trick or treating. Stay tuned for updates.