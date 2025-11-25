Houston weather: Drier air for Tuesday, sweater weather for Thanksgiving

The Brief Drying trend underway ahead of Thanksgiving Chilly holiday nights! Storms return this weekend



After a day of storms and reports of tornadoes, it's a foggy Tuesday morning. As we go into the afternoon, the weather will become sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

Drying & Cooling Trend After Severe Storms

At least one, and possibly up to three tornadoes, struck northwest Harris County Monday afternoon. Thankfully, no reports of injuries, but it was quite a scary ordeal.

Drier air is filtering in behind the front, clearing skies and lowering humidity today and through Wednesday. Temperatures will settle into the upper 60s during the day with overnight lows dipping into the 40s for many spots.

Awesome Thanksgiving & Nice Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day looks sunny, cool, and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s and a crisp start in the upper 40s. Black Friday stays dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Early shoppers will notice the chill, with morning lows again in the 40s to near 50.

Storm Chance This Weekend

A new disturbance arrives Saturday, bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances peak Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with another round possible on Sunday.

Outdoor plans any time this weekend may need adjustments depending on how quickly the system moves through. Storms could linger into Monday as well.