Houston weather: Cold front pushes into the area Tuesday, cold Thanksgiving ahead
HOUSTON - It's another cool morning for Tuesday with a slight breeze. A cold front will move into the area late in the day, bringing even cooler weather the next couple of days.
Next front arrives Tuesday
Look for a push of colder air to filter into Southeast Texas late Tuesday. This front will bring a few showers but also set up the FOX 26 area with a chilly Thanksgiving Day.
Cooler holiday week
Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows in the 30s for many and highs near 60. Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest so far this season for Houston!
The Source: Information in this article is provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.