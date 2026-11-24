The Brief Another Cold Front Arrives Today Showers Possible Late Tuesday Chilly For Thanksgiving and Black Friday



It's another cool morning for Tuesday with a slight breeze. A cold front will move into the area late in the day, bringing even cooler weather the next couple of days.

Next front arrives Tuesday

Look for a push of colder air to filter into Southeast Texas late Tuesday. This front will bring a few showers but also set up the FOX 26 area with a chilly Thanksgiving Day.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows in the 30s for many and highs near 60. Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest so far this season for Houston!