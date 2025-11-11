Houston weather: Chilly Veterans Day morning in the 40s, warmer week ahead

The Brief Cold morning with milder Veterans Day Afternoon Unseasonably warm mid to late week Drought conditions remain concerning



We're starting off Veterans Day in very cold weather, but things will begin to warm up in the afternoon and for the rest of the week.

Great Veteran's Day weather

After the coldest morning since last winter, the rest of the day is looking great. Give yourself a warm layer for the early hours, then by midday the sunshine will bring a comfortable turn, allowing the air to warm into the 70s this afternoon. So, we aren't expecting a warm Veterans Day, but a very comfortable and dry one.

Warming trend begins

Looking ahead, each day will bring milder air with slightly more humidity. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the low 80s and possibly higher later this week. Expect the air to feel more like late April or early May then mid November. Eventually, the breezy and warmer south breezes will return enough moisture to support showers this weekend.

Drought conditions continue

Despite the pleasant weather, the region remains locked in dry conditions. With very little rain in the forecast and soils staying parched, the drought stress in Southeast Texas is likely to increase. Watch for outdoor fire safety alerts west of Houston today. Much needed rain is possible this weekend, especially on Sunday. Showers could linger into Monday as well.