Houston weather: Mild, warm Tuesday for primary Election Day

The Brief Mild and Muggy for Today Hit and Miss Showers This Week Storm Potential Increasing by Weekend



It's expected to be a mild Tuesday with clouds and sunshine for Election Day. There is a chance for a few sprinkles in the morning when the polls open, but things should let up in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Mild weather again for the rodeo

Great weather continues at NRG Park. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 80s and increasing humidity. This evening stays mild with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Rain chances return Wednesday

Moisture increases tonight, bringing scattered showers or a storm Wednesday. The higher severe risk stays north of Houston. Rain chances remain 20–30% through Friday — brief showers between dry periods.

Storm threats by the weekend

An active pattern sets up Friday and Saturday as disturbances tap Gulf moisture. Houston sits near the southern edge of the stronger storm zone that will affect North Texas throughout the week. Plan for scattered storms and occasional heavy downpours this weekend.