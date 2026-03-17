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Houston weather: Chilly Tuesday with some sun, highs in mid-60s

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Published  March 17, 2026 8:28am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday for St. Patrick's Day

Houston weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday for St. Patrick's Day

If you were hoping for a warm St. Patrick's Day, you're unfortunately out of luck! It will be sunny, but chilly with temperatures below average and highs reaching into the mid-60s.

The Brief

    • Cool and sunny St. Patrick’s Day
    • Chilly tonight, but not as cold
    • First day of spring brings warm rodeo weather

HOUSTON - If you were hoping for a warm St. Patrick's Day, you're unfortunately out of luck! It will be sunny, but chilly with temperatures below average and highs reaching into the mid-60s.

Cool & sunny today

Following a freezing start, it will be a bright and cool St. Paddy’s Day with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, but temperatures below average and only topping out in the low to middle 60s.

Chilly, but not as cold tonight

Temperatures drop again tonight under clear skies, but not as frigid as last night. It will still feel cool by early Wednesday morning, especially in outlying areas, but overall conditions are moderating, and a warming trend will kick in beginning tomorrow. 

Spring arrives with great rodeo weather

The first day of spring arrives Friday, and it brings a big warm-up with sunny skies and hotter afternoons through the weekend. Expect mild mornings with patchy fog, warmer afternoons, and rain-free weather continuing for the next 7 days. Highs could hit 90 for inland locations this weekend.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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