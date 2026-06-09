Houston weather: Steamy Tuesday, heat-index above 100

The Brief Hot and humid all week with spotty storms Heat index soars to 100° + before Fan Fest Hot with possible showers for Sunday’s match



Tuesday will be steamy so prepare for the humidity before heading out the door this morning. The heat and humidity stick around for much of the week.

Summer-like sizzle rules the week

Hot and humid weather will take hold across Southeast Texas with highs in the low 90s all week. Spotty showers and storms will be possible at times, but most of the week will feature more heat than rain.

Triple digit feels-like temperatures

Humidity pushes the heat index above 100 leading into Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. Anyone spending time outside should plan for steamy conditions, take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated. If you are going to a game, you can now bring in one sealed water bottle.

Steamy, showery for World Cup

Sunday’s World Cup match in Houston looks hot and humid with highs likely in the 90s. A few showers or storms could pop up, but any rain will cool things off as heat index values could get above 102.

Tropics remain quiet

Things look to remain quiet across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean and Gulf for the next 7 days. Saharan dust is still present. Stick with us on FOX Local to stay up-to-date in the tropics.