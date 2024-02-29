Houston is waking up to much cooler temperatures Thursday morning.

Forecast highs on Thursday will only peak in the upper-50s.

Cloudy skies prevail with the chance for light scattered showers mainly later in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.

Warmer air arrives back in southeast Texas this weekend.

Houston will be back to the 80s on Sunday.

Another round of rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week.