Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Steamy summer weekend, higher rain chances next week

By
Published  June 21, 2025 10:44am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: June 21 morning forecast

Houston weather: June 21 morning forecast

A typical June day for the first day of summer with a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Those rain chances increase next week. FOX 26 meteorologist Mike Iscovitz has the details.

The Brief

    • More Mid-90s this Weekend
    • Only Isolated Weekend Rain
    • Daily Round of Storms Next Week

First weekend of summer

Image 1 of 3

 

HOUSTON - Average highs for today and tomorrow are near 93, and we'll probably get slightly above that, but nothing out of the ordinary. 

Heat index values will be around the 100-103 range for most of the day, so stay cool, get some AC and stay hydrated. 

Today, there is a slight chance of seeing thunderstorms with a slightly higher chance on Sunday.

Bumpy pattern returns next week

A plume of moisture from the Gulf will move in beginning Monday. 

So far, there doesn't appear to be a significant risk for severe weather, but scattered summer downpours look likely each day, Monday through Friday. 

Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s with highs near 90 (depending on your proximity to rain).

Still quiet in the tropics

Tropical Weather Update - June 20, 2025

Tropical Weather Update - June 20, 2025

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf. As of now, no tropical activity is expected within the next 7 days. There are no threats for Texas in the near future. However, in the East Pacific, an area offshore of the west coast of Central America is being monitored for tropical development. There's a MEDIUM 40% chance a tropical system could develop there next week.

So far, conditions remain quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean Sea, so no short-term threats are expected for Texas. 

As southern Mexico continues the cleanup from Hurricane Erick, there is a good chance that another storm could form near the same area next week. 

We'll monitor it and keep you updated, but no effects on Texas are expected.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather