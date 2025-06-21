Houston weather: Steamy summer weekend, higher rain chances next week

The Brief More Mid-90s this Weekend Only Isolated Weekend Rain Daily Round of Storms Next Week



First weekend of summer

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Average highs for today and tomorrow are near 93, and we'll probably get slightly above that, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Heat index values will be around the 100-103 range for most of the day, so stay cool, get some AC and stay hydrated.

Today, there is a slight chance of seeing thunderstorms with a slightly higher chance on Sunday.

Bumpy pattern returns next week

A plume of moisture from the Gulf will move in beginning Monday.

So far, there doesn't appear to be a significant risk for severe weather, but scattered summer downpours look likely each day, Monday through Friday.

Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s with highs near 90 (depending on your proximity to rain).

Still quiet in the tropics

So far, conditions remain quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean Sea, so no short-term threats are expected for Texas.

As southern Mexico continues the cleanup from Hurricane Erick, there is a good chance that another storm could form near the same area next week.

We'll monitor it and keep you updated, but no effects on Texas are expected.