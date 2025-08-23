Houston weather: Saturday rain chances

The Brief Scattered Storms Saturday Hotter & Drier Sunday and Monday Active in the Atlantic, but No Threats to Texas



Scattered storms are possible Saturday, but hotter and drier weather moves in to close the weekend.

More heavy downpours

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Our coast has been waking up to passing showers and rumbles of thunder, but most of the activity has stayed in the Gulf.

Folks along I-10 and in the cities south have the greatest chance of storms this afternoon.

Severe weather and widespread flooding are not expected today, but some cells could drop a quick 1"+ or so in poor drainage areas we could see isolated street flooding.

Gradual clearing this weekend

Models show much lower rain chances on Sunday and Monday. With that comes plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures rise to the upper 90s on Sunday.

Tropical waves in the Atlantic

Our next tropical depression is likely to form in the Atlantic later today or tonight.

Invest 90L now has a 100% chance of further intensification. This will likely become Fernand on Sunday.

Stay up-to-date in the tropics on FOX Local or the FOX Weather app.