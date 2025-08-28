The Brief Less rain, hotter temperatures today Storm chances return tomorrow Storms arrive for Labor Day weekend



Expect fewer showers and storms today, but still a few morning showers near the coast and a few late-day storms closer to Houston.

There is a chance for strong storms north and northeast of Houston late tomorrow.

Weather impacts for Labor Day weekend

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be stormy, but Labor Day is highly uncertain. The American GFS model did a total "180" with its latest model run and is now showing a rainy Monday while the Euro shows a sunny, dry day.

The forecast hinges on the location of a weak cold front that may stall before moving through or pass through and shift rain to our south. We'll have frequent updates for you on FOX LOCAL.

Still quiet in the tropics

Dig deeper:

Fernand is now considered "post-tropical" and is weakening in the North Atlantic. Elsewhere, a tropical wave just coming off of the west coast of Africa will pass to the south of the Cape Verde Islands and has about a 20% chance of becoming a depression or storm through early next week.