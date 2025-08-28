Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Rain chances today; Labor Day weekend forecast preview

Published  August 28, 2025 7:58am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Hot, steamy Thursday ahead

Thursday is looking pretty hot as the front from yesterday has moved to the north leaving a 30% chance of rain for the Houston-area. It's pretty muggy for the morning but temps in the afternoon will reach to the upper 90s.

The Brief

    • Less rain, hotter temperatures today
    • Storm chances return tomorrow
    • Storms arrive for Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON - Expect fewer showers and storms today, but still a few morning showers near the coast and a few late-day storms closer to Houston.

There is a chance for strong storms north and northeast of Houston late tomorrow.

Weather impacts for Labor Day weekend

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be stormy, but Labor Day is highly uncertain. The American GFS model did a total "180" with its latest model run and is now showing a rainy Monday while the Euro shows a sunny, dry day.

The forecast hinges on the location of a weak cold front that may stall before moving through or pass through and shift rain to our south. We'll have frequent updates for you on FOX LOCAL.

Still quiet in the tropics

Dig deeper:

Fernand is now considered "post-tropical" and is weakening in the North Atlantic. Elsewhere, a tropical wave just coming off of the west coast of Africa will pass to the south of the Cape Verde Islands and has about a 20% chance of becoming a depression or storm through early next week.

