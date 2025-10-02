The Brief Summer-like heat sticks around Rain chances limited until next week No tropical threats for now



It will feel more like August than October with plenty of sunshine and afternoon heat running well above normal and within a few degrees of record highs.

Light winds mean air quality may dip into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups (as it has for the last several days).

Otherwise, humidity will remain low, and rain chances limited to only isolated sprinkles.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

After a rainy summer, the month of September brought a dry spell to many areas locally and that has continued into October. Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Slight pattern change next week

By early next week, clouds returned and scattered storms develop. While not a washout, a few downpours are likely, bringing some temporary relief from the heat. Moisture next week could be partially tied in to a tropical wave, but right now it doesn't look like anything to worry about.