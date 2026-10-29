Houston weather: Drier air moves in Thursday, rain chances increase Friday

The Brief Drier air moves in today Halloween rain a close call Cold front could hit Election Day



There aren't many big changes with the weather for Thursday besides drier air moving in. We'll see an increase in rain chances on Friday ahead of Halloween weekend.

Drier air today

After another mild morning, we'll turn partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s as slightly drier air filters in from the east. Just a slight chance of a light shower well west of I-45. Ragweed pollen stays high.

Halloween rain a close call

A plume of moisture will bring scattered showers and storms Friday into Halloween morning, most widespread on Saturday.

Most of the showers could be gone by Saturday evening, but rain for trick-or-treat time still looks like a close call.

Election Day front

A cold front could slide through on Tuesday, bringing a decent chance of showers and storms followed by noticeably cooler air. Highs near 80 Tuesday fall into the 50s behind the front. Timing is still up in the air, but with storm chances increasing, early voting is still a great idea.