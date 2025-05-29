Houston weather: Isolated storm chances, hurricane season begins Sunday

The Brief Isolated Storms Possible Thursday and Friday Hotter & Drier by the Weekend Hurricane Season Begins on Sunday, June 1



A more scattered to isolated round of showers and storms are possible on Thursday ahead of a hotter and drier weekend.

Unsettled weather continues

Coverage doesn’t look as high as Wednesday, but we could still see additional rainfall. Highs will stay in the 80s. This pattern will probably repeat for Friday.

Gradual warming with fewer storms

There may be a few scattered storms on Friday, but likely fewer of them as highs get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with even lower rain chances.

Look for less than a 10% chance for rain Saturday and with less stability in place for Sunday.

Hurricane season begins Sunday, June 1

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday. All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA is predicting 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.