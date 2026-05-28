Houston weather: Sunny Thursday in the 80s, rain chances next week

The Brief Sunny and hotter today Even warmer Friday into the weekend Storms return next week



Thursday is looking sunnier than yesterday with highs near 90 and the upcoming weekend looks similar. However, we'll have an increase in rain chances next week.

Sunshine takes over as temperatures climb

Southeast Texas dries out today with more sunshine returning and highs climbing close to 90. Rain chances stay low, but the combination of sun and humidity will make it feel hotter during the afternoon.

Weekend heat starts to build

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with warm mornings, steamy afternoons, and only limited rain chances.

Rain chances come back into the forecast

A more unsettled pattern could return late Sunday into next week as moisture increases and weak disturbances move across the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may become more common again.