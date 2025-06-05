Houston weather: Very humid Thursday in the low 90s, spotty rain

The Brief Muggy and Hazy with Spotty afternoon downpours Hotter with Saharan Dust Friday-Sunday More Stormy Weather Next Week



It's going to be a warm and very humid Thursday with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance of a few isolated storms, but the overall trend will be toward a hot, hazy pattern.

Steamy with few late-day storms

The atmosphere is not as charged for storms today, but there is enough moisture and instability to generate a few storms after around 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. or so.

Lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible, but the overall coverage is likely to be less widespread and less intense than yesterday. Look for highs in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 by early afternoon.

Saharan dust and summer heat

Beginning tomorrow and extending through Sunday or possibly Monday, expect a mixture of hazy skies and very warm afternoons as temps rise into the mid and possibly upper 90s.

We'll keep an eye on air quality, but for now just be mindful that dust and light smoke could drop the air quality into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

Stormy weather ahead next week

A bumpy jet stream pattern will arrive next week, so expect off-and-on rounds of showers and storms with a few heavy ones and even a chance for occasional severe storms. We'll have a better idea of timing as we get closer.

The unsettled weather could begin on Monday, but it looks very likely that Tuesday - Friday will be pretty active.