Houston weather: Steamy Thursday with heat index in 100s

Houston, we're back to out usual, summer weather: hot and humid!

Hot sunshine for Galveston Juneteenth, few storms inland

Expect heat index values along the coastline today to range from 100-105 and be mindful of the risk of rip currents, so swim near lifeguards or avoid going in very far unless you're a strong swimmer.

Otherwise, protect yourself from the sun and heat and watch for afternoon storms closer to Houston and surrounding suburbs.

Summer solstice tomorrow

The summer season officially begins Friday evening with the solstice - the moment that the sun shines directly on 23.5 degrees north latitude, or simply as far north as it gets. This means it is the longest day of the year (longest amount of daylight), but other than that, it will feel the same as today

The weekend also continues with a normal June weather pattern bringing highs in the mid-90s and isolated afternoon storms. Next week is looking potentially stormy again.

Hurricane Erick slams Pacific coast of Mexico

Erick made landfall in Oaxaca, Mexico as a major hurricane this morning with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. Flash flooding will be a major threat in that area all day and through Friday. There are no threats for Texas in the near future from the tropics.